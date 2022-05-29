Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.60. 3,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Medical Facilities (Get Rating)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.