Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCARY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 14,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,487. Mercari has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. Mercari, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

