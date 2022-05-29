MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Achieves $30.57 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $30.57 million and approximately $442.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00009666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00195772 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001229 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00329281 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,840,298 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

