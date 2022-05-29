Mirror Protocol Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.16 million and $35.33 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 581.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,918.93 or 0.33761786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00500905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033529 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.