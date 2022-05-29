Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,868.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 73.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00020365 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $26,799.45 and approximately $2,868.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 340.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,645.28 or 0.36109601 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00496879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008847 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,464 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

