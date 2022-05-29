Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $67,517.07

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 58% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $67,517.07 and approximately $55.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 346.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

