Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 1,153 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $67,874,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

