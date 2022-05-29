Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Nordson by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

NDSN traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.83. 283,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,615. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.10.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

