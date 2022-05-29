Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $507.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,251. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

