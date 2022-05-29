Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $178.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,512,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

