Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.76. 5,715,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $375.50 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.44.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

