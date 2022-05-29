Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.87. 2,062,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,936. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.07.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

