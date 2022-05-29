Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $67,874,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

NYSE:RY traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. 1,135,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

