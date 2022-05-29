Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.74. 792,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

