Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JFrog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 513,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.