Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 12,210 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of OLO worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.45.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.