Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 35.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 378,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in JFrog by 24.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,094 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $19.41. 513,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

