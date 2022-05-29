Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

