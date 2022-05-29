Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBPFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

