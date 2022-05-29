Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.03.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 377,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.