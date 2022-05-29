Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,721.0 days.

Molten Ventures stock remained flat at $$8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Molten Ventures has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molten Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

