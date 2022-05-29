Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanobiotix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

NBTX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

