Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $193.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. Natera reported sales of $142.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $805.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.10 million to $814.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $950.38 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of NTRA traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,711. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

