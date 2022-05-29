NextDAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $236,636.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $880,511.04 and approximately $236,636.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,142.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.04 or 0.27420097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.84 or 0.99993555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,354,665,443 coins and its circulating supply is 2,314,433,334 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

