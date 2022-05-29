NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $31.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,492. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 551.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

