Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NTIC stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at $165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

