NuCypher Market Cap Hits $111.75 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $111.75 million and $978,707.00 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

