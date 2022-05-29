Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.59.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 59,724 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.