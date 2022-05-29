Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nuvectis Pharma.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 18,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,461. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,623 shares of company stock valued at $594,111 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

