Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 91.7% in May

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,738. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
