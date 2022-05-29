Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 91.7% in May

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JEMD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 50,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,738. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

