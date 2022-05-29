Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 86.0% in May

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.23. 584,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,839. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

