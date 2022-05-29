NWK Group Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.89 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

