Offshift 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,627.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $111,627.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,133.10 or 0.99880682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015865 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

