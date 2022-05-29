OKB (OKB) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $11.55 or 0.00039475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $693.09 million and $5.97 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

