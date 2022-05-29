OKCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,571.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. OKCash has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,571.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded 237.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,217.12 or 0.99970545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001098 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,099,163 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.