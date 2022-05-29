Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OMCL traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.99. 252,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

