On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report $247.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.28 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ONON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. ON has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

