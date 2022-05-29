One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.35% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EUSB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

