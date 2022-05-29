One Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 7.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.09 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

