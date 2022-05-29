One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,041 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TFI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. 1,854,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,848. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.