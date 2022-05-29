One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,049.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,310,000 after acquiring an additional 280,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.67 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.