One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 37,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.04. 13,419,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,533. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

