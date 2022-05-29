One Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $141,115,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,410 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.01. 527,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,408. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

