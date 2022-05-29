OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other OppFi news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,333 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $159,475.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,544 shares in the company, valued at $116,705.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,088 shares of company stock worth $262,961.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 146,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Equities analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

