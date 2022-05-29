Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,490. Oracle has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

