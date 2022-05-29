Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 58.4% in May

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

