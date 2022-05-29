Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSMMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($45.05) to GBX 2,830 ($35.61) in a report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,353. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

