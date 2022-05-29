PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0014 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $796,684.88 and $8.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00620353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00177462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.