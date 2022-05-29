Polkadex 1-Day Volume Tops $198,674.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $198,674.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

