PotCoin Price Up 9% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $664,151.62 and $9.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,180.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,796.17 or 0.06155283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00217617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00618693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00608828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00078242 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004399 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,597,441 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.